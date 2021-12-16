Myles Garrett Shares Honest Admission On Browns Situation

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a full-scale COVID-19 outbreak in the days leading up their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Needless to say, players within the organization aren’t pleased.

Over the last 24 hours, head coach Kevin Stefanski and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield both tested positive for the virus. Mayfield was added to the Browns’ reserve/COVID-19 list, joining 11 other players with the same designation. On Thursday, Ronnie Harrison became the latest player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

All of the positive tests over the last 72 hours mean that the Browns are likely to be severely short-handed when they take the field on Saturday against the Raiders. That’s frustrating for star defensive end Myles Garrett, who feels that the situation might’ve not gotten out of hand with more frequent testing.

“The lack of (covid) testing that we’ve done this year has… kind of led us to this point. Testing once a week was a recipe for disaster,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Garrett hasn’t been the first player to complain about the league’s testing protocols this season. The NFL Player’s Association penned a message to the commissioner’s office earlier this year, requesting that all players, regardless of vaccination status be tested most often.

Garrett is one of the key Browns contributors that’s been able to avoid a positive test so far, but with the way the roster looks on Thursday, it’s hard to believe that he’ll be able to singlehandedly carry the team to a win this week. In addition to the COVID-19 cases, a handful of Cleveland’s starters are injured and won’t be able to suit up by Saturday.

The combination of injuries and a highly transmissible virus will leave the Browns severely depleted for one of their most important games of the year. Cleveland (7-6) will have to find some magic if it wants to get past Las Vegas this weekend.