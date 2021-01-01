Myles Garrett Shuts Down Question About Facing Mason Rudolph

Myles Garrett going against Mason Rudolph is a juicy story line within Sunday’s Browns-Steelers game, but the Cleveland defensive end isn’t interested in entertaining any talk about it.

This will be the first time Garrett will play against Rudolph since their on-field fracas late in the 2019 season. The infamous moment from that fight was Garrett hitting Rudolph with a helmet.

Asked today if there is any chance he’ll ease up on hitting Rudolph because of their history and fear of being punished, Garrett made it clear he’s noth

“Get out of here with that,’’ Garrett said via Cleveland.com. “That won’t run through my mind at all.’’

“He’ll get hit just like everybody else,” Garrett continued. “I’m not going to put a pillow underneath his head before I take him to the ground. But I’m not going to do anything extra. It’s just a game. It’s a Steelers game. It’s a divisional game. It’s an important game.”

Garrett, who is trying to help the Browns clinch their first playoff berth in 18 years, has been named a Browns game captain for Sunday’s showdown. Cleveland needs a win to wrap up a postseason bid.

Despite missing some time this year due to COVID-19, Garrett has still managed to rack up 44 tackles, 12 sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 games. We’ll see if he can add to that sack total against Rudolph this weekend.

Browns-Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.