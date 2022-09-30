Myles Garrett Speaks For First Time Since Car Accident

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Friday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media for the first time since his car accident.

Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in light of Monday's crash. His vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a stop.

Unsurprisingly, Garrett is grateful that he avoided life-threatening injuries in this accident.

"I'm definitely grateful to be here with what I saw after and the pictures. It was a hell of an event," Garrett told reporters, via Mary Kay Cabot. I'm grateful not only that I'm alive, but I was able to have so much of my family and the support system that was around me."

Garett added that Monday's accident was a wake-up call.

"Be smart overall with driving. Don't take it for granted. Be grateful that I'm still able to be here."

Garrett sustained a left shoulder sprain and a right biceps strain in Monday's accident.

Despite missing practice all of this week, the Browns have listed Garrett as questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.