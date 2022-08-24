Myles Garrett Thinks He's The Best Player In NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Browns defeated the Jets 23-3. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett isn't lacking confidence in himself. He made that abundantly clear this week.

During Tuesday's press conference, Garrett was asked where he expects to end up in the annual NFL Top 100.

"Where do I expect myself? Somewhere in the top 20," Garrett said. "I don’t want to rate myself. I’m not sure."

Garrett was then asked what his ranking should be in the Top 100. He believes he should be the No. 1 ranked player in the league.

"I think I should be one, but I mean, I'm not voting," Garrett responded.

Despite saying he should be ranked first, Garrett refrained from comparing himself to other players.

"I don’t like to compare myself to anyone, just because I think I have a lot of different things that I bring to the table, and I don’t think anyone has the particular set of skills I have," he explained, via ProFootballTalk.

Garrett is definitely one of the best players in the NFL. Last season, the former No. 1 pick had 51 combined tackles and 16 sacks.

Nonetheless, it's tough to label Garrett as the best player in the league. There are just too many people vying for that spot.