Myles Garrett's Agent Releases Statement Following His Car Accident

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier: Myles Garrett's agent Nicole Lynn has released a statement on behalf of her client following his car crash Monday afternoon.

Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche when he crashed in Ohio earlier today. He and his female passenger were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Lynn said the Cleveland Browns star is "alert and responsive" as he undergoes further evaluation.

"While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive," Lynn wrote. "The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital."

Hopefully, Garrett and his passenger avoided major injuries. Thankfully, both are alive.

A photo of the totaled car, coupled with Lynn's statement, make it clear how serious the accident was.

Update: Garrett did not break any bones and will be discharged tonight, per Lynn via ESPN's Jake Trotter.

That's great news.