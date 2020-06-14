Nate Boyer Has A Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Nate Boyer, the former American football long snapper and United States Army Green Beret, has responded to Baker Mayfield’s comment on the national anthem.

Mayfield, who’s going into his third NFL season, announced on Saturday that he will be kneeling for the national anthem this fall.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback explained his decision on his Instagram Story. He said he knows he’ll lose some fans because of it, but that’s OK.

“Everybody so upset about my comment doesn’t understand the reasoning behind kneeling in the first place,” Mayfield wrote. ”Nate [Boyer, a former NFL player and Green Beret,] and Kap [Colin Kaepernick] came to an agreement that kneeling was the most respectful way to support our military while also standing up for equality.

“I have the utmost respect for our military, cops, and people that serve our country. It’s about equality and everybody being treated the same because we’re all human. It’s been ignored for too long and that is my fault as well for not becoming more educated and staying silent.

“If I lose fans, that’s okay. I’ve always spoken my mind. And that’s from the heart.”

Boyer, who did multiple tours for the Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, sent a message to Mayfield on Twitter.

Boyer is reportedly the one who told Colin Kaepernick to kneel for the national anthem in 2016. Kaepernick had been sitting on the bench while the anthem played, but Boyer felt it would be more respectful if he kneeled.

We’ll likely see several notable NFL players kneeling in 2020.