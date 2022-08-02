National Organization For Women Reacts To Deshaun Watson News

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It was announced on Monday that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for this upcoming season.

Watson faced 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage appointments. He ultimately settled with 20 of his accusers.

After it was announced that Watson will only be suspended six games, the National Organization for Women released a statement on this decision.

"It is unacceptable, insulting, and dangerous—but not surprising—that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will face merely a 6-game suspension—with no fines—following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made by more than two dozen women," the National Organization for Women's statement said.

The National Organization for Women also pointed out that Watson was rewarded with a new contract this offseason.

"The NFL and the multi-billion-dollar sports industry have a vested interest in enabling sexual misconduct, assault, and violence. They even wrote it into Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract! The Browns knew that their star recruit would be suspended for at least part of this year’s season because of his record of sex offenses, and so they restructured his contract to make the majority of his $46 million first-year payout a 'signing bonus,' not tied to him playing actual games"

The NFL could appeal Watson's suspension in hopes of him receiving more games. It's unclear if that'll happen though.