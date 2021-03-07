The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Neil deGrasse Tyson Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s UFO Sighting

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
So, did Baker Mayfield actually see a UFO last week? Not likely, says renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Late Wednesday night, Mayfield tweeted that he and his wife may have encountered a UFO near Lake Travis, Texas.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it,” Mayfield said. “Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

That sounds incredible and all, but it’s also probably implausible, Tyson said during an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Friday.

According to NDT, Baker and his wife likely just saw a flashy, extraordinary meteor.

“Okay, so what he should do is go look at what meteors look like and most of them look like simple shooting stars,” Tyson said. “But, the occasional one, the occasional BIGGER one is called a bolide. We have special words for them and they flash through the sky. It takes just half a second! It flashes through the sky and at the end, sometimes they explode.”

https://twitter.com/TheHerd/status/1367931246987284480?s=20

Way to rain on our parade with science, NDT.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.