Neil deGrasse Tyson Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s UFO Sighting

So, did Baker Mayfield actually see a UFO last week? Not likely, says renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Late Wednesday night, Mayfield tweeted that he and his wife may have encountered a UFO near Lake Travis, Texas.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it,” Mayfield said. “Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

That sounds incredible and all, but it’s also probably implausible, Tyson said during an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Friday.

According to NDT, Baker and his wife likely just saw a flashy, extraordinary meteor.

“Okay, so what he should do is go look at what meteors look like and most of them look like simple shooting stars,” Tyson said. “But, the occasional one, the occasional BIGGER one is called a bolide. We have special words for them and they flash through the sky. It takes just half a second! It flashes through the sky and at the end, sometimes they explode.”