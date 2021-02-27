Where will J.J. Watt play during the 2021 season? The latest odds suggest he may end up going to the AFC North.

NFL contenders, like Cleveland, Green Bay and Pittsburgh are reportedly in the mix for the star defensive end. But it may be a while before we find out where Watt signs for the 2021 season, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“Nothing is imminent with free agent J.J. Watt, who is in the process of narrowing his options for a new team, I’m told,” Fowler tweeted earlier this week. “But he is making progress in that area. Plenty of teams have gotten involved.”

While the NFL world awaits Watt’s decision, new betting odds have emerged giving us a good look at the favorites to land the Pro Bowl defensive end. Believe it or not, Cleveland is the favorite, followed by Green Bay, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, according to Points Bet.

Take a look.

J.J. Watt is a man in demand. But where will he end up? pic.twitter.com/R3rQKM3q9r — NBC Sports EDGE Betting (@NBCSportsBet) February 27, 2021

J.J. Watt would be unstoppable in Cleveland, lining up with Myles Garrett on the Browns defensive line. But teams other than Cleveland offer Watt a better opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

Green Bay will be right back in the NFC Championship mix, as long as Aaron Rodgers continues to play at a high level. Pittsburgh is also well equipped for a playoff run.

Perhaps Watt is just what Cleveland needs, though, to get over the hump and contend for the AFC title. Those aspirations could be enticing for a player like Watt, who’d like to be more appreciated at this point in his career.