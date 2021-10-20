New Details Emerge From Browns’ Decision On Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield will not be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this Thursday night. For the second time this season, the former No. 1 overall pick is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Since the Browns will not start Mayfield this Thursday against the Denver Broncos, the offense will need to rely on Case Keenum. He took a few snaps in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Even though Mayfield is a fierce competitor who wants to be on the field with his teammates, ESPN’s Jake Trotter is reporting that Mayfield was advised by the team doctors to sit out this Thursday’s game.

Mayfield could return to the starting lineup as early as Oct. 31 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Per league source, Baker Mayfield was advised against playing Thursday by both team doctors and the 2nd opinion he got back Tuesday,” Trotter reported on Twitter. “Mayfield, however, could return as soon as Oct. 31 vs. Steelers if the inflammation in the shoulder goes down.”

So far, the 2021 season has been extremely disappointing for Mayfield and the Browns. They entered the year with championship aspirations, and yet they currently sit at the bottom of the standings in the AFC North.

With Mayfield banged up and their backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the shelf, things could actually get worse for the Browns.