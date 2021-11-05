New Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr’s Trade Request

The Odell Beckham Jr. era with the Cleveland Browns appears to be nearing a very swift end.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are working on a new deal for Beckham that will make it easier for the team to release him. The team is reportedly attempting to convert Beckham’s base salary into a signing bonus to lower his cap number.

Now that he’s on the way out, reports about his unhappiness with the are starting to come out. On Friday morning, a report indicated that Odell asked for a trade from the Browns before the 2021 season even started.

Here’s the latest from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

A source told cleveland.com that Beckham asked to be traded multiple times, including in the offseason when he was coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL. He asked again after the Steelers game, which cleveland.com has reported multiple times, in which he caught one pass for 6 yards.

Odell and the Browns never meshed for whatever reason. Now he’ll have the opportunity to play for a new team, whether he’s claimed on waivers or gets to pick a team early next week.

The former star wide receiver won’t clear waivers until Monday, which means his future will be in limbo for a few days.

Where will he land next?