The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr’s Trade Request

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham on Sunday.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks on the sidelines with the name of Breonna Taylor on his helmet during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Washington Football Team 34-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Odell Beckham Jr. era with the Cleveland Browns appears to be nearing a very swift end.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are working on a new deal for Beckham that will make it easier for the team to release him. The team is reportedly attempting to convert Beckham’s base salary into a signing bonus to lower his cap number.

Now that he’s on the way out, reports about his unhappiness with the are starting to come out. On Friday morning, a report indicated that Odell asked for a trade from the Browns before the 2021 season even started.

Here’s the latest from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

A source told cleveland.com that Beckham asked to be traded multiple times, including in the offseason when he was coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL. He asked again after the Steelers game, which cleveland.com has reported multiple times, in which he caught one pass for 6 yards.

Odell and the Browns never meshed for whatever reason. Now he’ll have the opportunity to play for a new team, whether he’s claimed on waivers or gets to pick a team early next week.

The former star wide receiver won’t clear waivers until Monday, which means his future will be in limbo for a few days.

Where will he land next?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.