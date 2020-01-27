The Spun

Despite being among the first to fire their head coach and general manager after the 2019 season, the Cleveland Browns have been the last to fill those vacancies. They hired Kevin Stefanski as head coach on January 13. But after a lengthy process, it seems they’ve finally found their general manager.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns have “zeroed in” on Philadelphia Eagles VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry. Per the report, a deal is on the verge of being done.

Berry has a history with the Browns. He served as vice president of player personnel in Cleveland from 2016 to 2018.

A former cornerback graduate of Harvard, Berry earned All-Ivy League honors as a college player before joining the Indianapolis Colts in the scouting department in 2009. Over seven years of working in Indy, Berry earned his way into the role of pro scouting coordinator.

But history shows that Berry has very little room for error in Cleveland.

The Browns have hired and fired multiple head coaches and GMs in the years since the Haslam family bought them.

Considering that Berry didn’t have a hand in the hire of Kevin Stefanski, his job probably won’t necessarily be tied to Stefanski’s coaching.

Good luck Mr. Berry. You may need it…


