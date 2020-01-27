Despite being among the first to fire their head coach and general manager after the 2019 season, the Cleveland Browns have been the last to fill those vacancies. They hired Kevin Stefanski as head coach on January 13. But after a lengthy process, it seems they’ve finally found their general manager.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns have “zeroed in” on Philadelphia Eagles VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry. Per the report, a deal is on the verge of being done.

Berry has a history with the Browns. He served as vice president of player personnel in Cleveland from 2016 to 2018.

The #Browns have zeroed in on #Eagles VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry as their new GM, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A deal should be done shortly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2020

A former cornerback graduate of Harvard, Berry earned All-Ivy League honors as a college player before joining the Indianapolis Colts in the scouting department in 2009. Over seven years of working in Indy, Berry earned his way into the role of pro scouting coordinator.

But history shows that Berry has very little room for error in Cleveland.

Browns now officially have reached agreement with Eagles' VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry to be their GM and EVP of Football Operations, per source. Browns will announce it this afternoon, and are expected to have a press conference next week to introduce him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2020

The Browns have hired and fired multiple head coaches and GMs in the years since the Haslam family bought them.

Considering that Berry didn’t have a hand in the hire of Kevin Stefanski, his job probably won’t necessarily be tied to Stefanski’s coaching.

Good luck Mr. Berry. You may need it…