New Report Suggests Vikings, Browns Discussing Potential OBJ Trade

It had been a while since we’d gotten some Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors. Now there’s fresh gossip to analyze.

This morning, veteran New York radio personality Marc Malusis reported that the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings are in discussions on a potential OBJ deal. If Malusis’ report is accurate, the Vikings could potentially wind up committing highway robbery.

Malusis suggests that the proposed compensation for acquiring Beckham would be a second and fifth-round pick in 2021. That’s considerably lighter than the return the New York Giants got back from Cleveland when they traded Beckham in March 2019. It’s also less than Minnesota got back for Stefon Diggs this offseason.

The Browns sent a 2019 first-round pick (No. 17 overall), a 2019 third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to New York. Last month, the Vikings traded Diggs, a star wide receiver not quite in Beckham’s class, to the Buffalo Bills. In exchange for Diggs and a seventh-rounder, Minnesota received first, fifth and sixth-round picks this year and a fourth-rounder in 2021.

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed. — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

So, how much stock do we put into this report? It’s tough to say right now. Sure, the Vikings need another wide receiver to work alongside Adam Thielen, and now could be a chance to theoretically ‘buy low’ on Beckham after an injury-plagued 2019.

However, why would the Browns, who are giving every indication that they intend to compete in 2020, trade Beckham now? And if they did, why for such a middling return?

If this happens, there would need to be a lot of explaining from Cleveland.