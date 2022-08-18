News Is Reportedly Coming On Deshaun Watson Today

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season has been up in the air for the past few weeks. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, we'll know more about the Pro Bowl quarterback's situation this Thursday afternoon.

Moments ago, Florio tweeted, "Source on Deshaun Watson situation: There will be news today."

This lines up with what ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday.

"Sources close to the Deshaun Watson situation believe a resolution could come today or tomorrow," Graziano announced on Wednesday. "Recent talks between NFL and Watson's reps have heightened hope that they can reach a settlement without Peter C. Harvey having to rule, but it's unclear how much longer he will wait."

The NFL and NFLPA have been negotiating a settlement for Watson's suspension.

Per multiple reports, Watson is willing to accept an eight-game suspension. The NFL, meanwhile, has been pushing for at least a 12-game suspension.

Either the NFL will announce a settlement with the NFLPA, or appeals officer Peter Harvey will issue a final ruling.

The expectation is that Watson will miss more than six games this season.

We'll provide an update on Watson's situation when more information comes to light.