NFL Analyst Crushes Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

It’s widely believed that now-former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was in over his head when he was hired in 2019. But it’s just as widely believed that he wasn’t the only reason the team went 6-10 despite Super Bowl hype.

One NFL analyst believes that Kitchens was essentially the fall guy for Baker Mayfield.

Taking to Twitter, analyst Cian Fahey asserted that Kitchens was given “far too much blame for the failings of the Browns offense.” He blamed the team’s failure to execute simple concepts, essentially rendering any game-planning moot.

Freddie Kitchens got fired because it's easier to blame the coach when the quarterback is the problem: https://t.co/0vwwapjNRF pic.twitter.com/R7KCinU7xf — Cian (@Cianaf) December 30, 2019

Fahey further asserted that the Browns need to “consider a new starting quarterback” since Mayfield has struggled so mightily and has apparently not learned from his mistakes.

Kitchens takes far too much of the blame for the failings of the Browns offense. He hasn’t been a great coach this year but when your quarterback can’t execute simple concept, there’s not much you can do to carry him besides going all-out as a running offense. Something the Browns should probably consider. The Browns also have to consider a new starting quarterback. Mayfield plays like someone whose position is under no threat. He hasn’t shown any growth. He’s comfortable repeating the same mistakes he continues to make. In truth, the only argument for him being the team’s starter right now is his draft pedigree. That’s no argument at all.

Kitchens was credited with putting together the offensive scheme that allowed Mayfield to thrive as a rookie in 2018. But Mayfield suffered a pretty severe sophomore slump this past year.

He finished the season with fewer touchdowns, more interceptions, a lower completion rate and a lower passer rating. All of that happened despite the addition of Pro Bowl wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns will head into 2020 with their fourth head coach since Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall last year.