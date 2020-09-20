NFL Analyst Has Brutally Honest Description Of Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield delivered on Thursday night, leading the Cleveland Browns to their first win of the season, defeating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

It was an important game for Mayfield, who desperately needed a win to get some momentum going. The Browns and their quarterback could not afford to lose at home to a divisional, in-state rival with a rookie quarterback.

This is a massive year for Mayfield, who needs to prove that he’s capable of being a franchise quarterback worthy of a big-time contract extension. So far, the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has yet to prove that.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks had a brutally honest description of Mayfield this week. He believes that Mayfield is simply a “high-end game manager.”

You can win games with a quarterback like that in the NFL, but can you win a Super Bowl? And is that kind of quarterback one worth paying in the longterm?

That’s the big question for Mayfield moving forward.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was impressed with Mayfield’s Week 2 game, at least.

“We talk a lot about the balance between being aggressive and smart,” Stefanski told reporters on Friday. “I want our quarterbacks to be aggressive. I also want them to know the value of the football. We teach on every single play. We give them reads that are very black and white. When the play breaks down or the play goes off schedule, you just trust those guys to get smarter as the down gets longer.

“Baker’s ability to make plays outside the pocket is something that comes to him very naturally and something that’s important to our style of play. I thought it was on display last night.”

The Browns will look to move to 2-1 on the season next weekend. Cleveland is set to take on Washington at 1 p.m. E.T on Sept. 27.