NFL Analyst Names 5 Teams That “Make Sense” For Odell Beckham Jr

The expectation around the NFL this Friday is that Odell Beckham Jr. will be released by the Cleveland Browns. If that happens, he’ll be subject to waivers.

It’s unclear at this time if any team would claim Beckham off waivers since they’d be on the hook for the remaining $8 million on his contract for the 2021 season. That being said, NFL analyst Matt Miller has listed five suitors that would make sense for Beckham.

Miller believes the Chiefs, 49ers, Packers, Raiders and Saints could all be in play for Beckham. That is, of course, if he clears waivers.

The Raiders and Saints have already been linked to Beckham in the past, so it’s not surprising to see them on Miller’s list. The other three teams make sense too, though.

Green Bay and Kansas City are in need of another wide receiver at this point in the season. Beckham would certainly take some pressure off Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, respectively.

The 49ers are also an intriguing suitor, but they have two emerging wide receivers already on their roster in Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

Without knowing what the final $ will be on Odell's contract, once he's released, if he clears waivers I could see these teams making sense for him:#49ers#Saints#Raiders#Chiefs#Packers — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 5, 2021

Beckham would need to adjust to a different role in Green Bay or Kansas City since he wouldn’t be the No. 1 wideout on their depth charts. That wouldn’t be the case in New Orleans or Las Vegas.

Where do you think Odell Beckham Jr. ends up?