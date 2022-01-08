NFL Analyst Names The “Likely” Outcome For Baker Mayfield

There’s been a lot of chatter about Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns over the past few weeks.

All the rumors surrounding Mayfield escalated after Mary Kay Cabot reported there’s tension growing between the former No. 1 overall pick and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to Cabot, Mayfield has reportedly felt that Stefanski’s playcalling “didn’t always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths.”

While there is a possibility that Mayfield will be playing elsewhere next season, CBS Sports analyst Jonathan Jones isn’t so sure that’s the most likely.

Jones ultimately believes Mayfield will be back in Cleveland for the 2022 season. After all, his fifth-year option has already been picked up.

Here’s what Jones had to say about Mayfield, via CBS Sports:

After speaking with sources around the league about what the Browns could do with Mayfield after he finished his fourth season with zero fourth-quarter comebacks or game-winning drives, a market issue began emerging. The Browns would need a veteran QB to want to be traded there. That vet would need to be convinced of his receiving weapons. Cleveland’s receiving weapons are far from convincing and I don’t see how they markedly improve in three months by free agency.

Mayfield will undergo surgery on his shoulder injury in the offseason.

As for Mayfield’s apparent rift with Stefanski, he made it clear that he doesn’t agree with Cabot’s report.

“Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet,” Mayfield wrote.

Only time will tell if Mayfield stays in Cleveland.