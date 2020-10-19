NFL Analyst Reveals Why It’s Time To ‘Panic’ With Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield experiment continues to be a disappointing ride. One NFL analyst thinks it’s time to “panic” in Cleveland.

The Browns went into Sunday’s game having won four straight games with a 4-1 overall record. In fact, before Sunday’s game, fans were as optimistic about the Browns as they’ve been in years. But that optimism quickly turned into pessimism by Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield and the Browns were ran off the field by veteran Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers this weekend. Cleveland was bad on both sides of the ball, but no player was worse than Mayfield.

The Browns quarterback completed just 10 of 18 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Sunday’s game was a clear indication the Cleveland coaching staff wants the ball out of Mayfield’s hands as much as possible. It’s officially time to “panic” with Mayfield, according to PFF’s Mike Renner.

“Baker Mayfield is getting worse not better and his inability to operate a standard dropback passing offense is killing the Browns,” Renner said, via Pro Football Focus.

Unfortunately for the Browns, it isn’t all too surprising Baker Mayfield has turned into a disappointment. Mayfield simply hasn’t looked the part of a top-level starting quarterback for much of NFL career.

Now, the Browns are in a world of trouble. Their roster is more than capable of earning a playoff berth, but Mayfield is holding them back.

For now, though, the Cleveland Browns are stuck with Mayfield for the foreseeable future.