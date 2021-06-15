NFL Analyst Says 1 College QB Reminds Him Of Baker Mayfield

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns felt Baker Mayfield was worth giving up their first overall pick for. Will the team that holds the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft spend it on a quarterback drawing comparisons to Mayfield? We’ll have to wait to find out.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes North Carolina’s Sam Howell compares well to Mayfield. They have a similar stature and arm talent.

“He reminds me of Baker Mayfield,” Jeremiah wrote, via NFL.com. “I wrote Mayfield’s name down in my notes after watching about 15 plays by Howell. They have the same build, similar arm strength (Howell’s is slightly stronger) and athletic ability (again, slight edge to Howell in this department).”

Jeremiah prefers Howell to Mayfield, which has to excite Tar Heels fans heading into the 2021 season. The UNC QB has a chance to be next year’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. All he needs is a strong showing this upcoming season.

“They both are ultra-competitive when they carry the football and they bring juice/energy to their teams,” Jeremiah continued. “Howell is a better deep-ball thrower while Mayfield was a better decision-maker and didn’t force as many balls into coverage back when he was a prospect.”

Baker Mayfield has gotten better each year he’s been in the NFL. He led the Browns to one of their best seasons in recent history last year.

Sam Howell, meanwhile, is back in Chapel Hill to play one more year for the Tar Heels. North Carolina is a trendy pick to upset Clemson and win the ACC.

By next April, Howell could be the No. 1 ranked quarterback on the board when the 2022 NFL Draft commences.