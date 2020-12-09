NFL Announces Changes To Week 15 Television Schedule

With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the NFL has made a change to its schedule for Week 15.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were originally supposed to play on NBC’s Sunday Night Football for Week 15. However, both squads are dealing with major injuries and seem well on their way to missing the playoffs.

As a result, the NFL has flexed the Browns-Giants game into the Sunday night window for next week. The Cowboys-49ers game will move to 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Cleveland is almost certainly going to make the postseason with its current 9-3 record, meanwhile New York has won four games in a row and remains in the driver’s seat to win the NFC East.

NFL has flexed Week 15 Browns-Giants game to Sunday night on NBC. Niners-Cowboys moves to 1 ET on CBS. Jets-Rams kicks off that day at 4:05 ET on FOX. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2020

This will be the first time that Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones go head-to-head in the NFL. Last season, Mayfield made headlines for his comments about Jones.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said in an interview. “Blows my mind.”

Jones elected to take the high road and not criticize Mayfield, but we’d have to imagine he’ll have something to prove in this prime-time game.

Unfortunately the NFL world won’t get to witness Odell Beckham Jr. take on his former team since he’s recovering from a torn ACL. It would’ve been fun to see him make a few game-changing plays at MetLife Stadium.

[Adam Schefter]