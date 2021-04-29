Photo: Here’s What The NFL Draft Green Rooms Look Like

After a virtual event in 2020, the NFL Draft is back in-person for 2021. This year’s event takes place in Cleveland.

Even as things ramp back up to normalcy, we aren’t quite getting the full NFL Draft experience. Only 12 prospects have traveled to Cleveland for the event, while a number of the top players, including presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, are staying home to watch with their family and friends.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who could go as high as No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers, will be in attendance. Each player in attendance will get his own green room, with couches, refreshments, and a big screen TV to watch the proceedings.

Brian McCarthy from the NFL PR office shared a picture of what Jones’ green room looks like. Check it out:

Each of the 12 prospects here in Cleveland for #NFLDraft will have their own family pod backstage. Here’s Mac Jones’. pic.twitter.com/cQRla2xPAU — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 29, 2021

The Alabama signal caller is one of 13 players in attendance tonight for the NFL Draft. He’s one of three of the “big five” quarterbacks that will be in Cleveland.

The full list of players in attendance tonight:

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick things off with the No. 1 pick. They’re widely expected to take Clemson superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with the first round tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

[Brian McCarthy]