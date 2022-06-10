NFL Execs Predict Where Baker Mayfield Will Play In 2022

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland is expected to come to an end at some point this year. Earlier this week, the Browns excused him from attending mandatory minicamp.

While the trade market for Mayfield is fairly quiet at the moment, ESPN's Dan Graziano recently spoke to league executives about the former No. 1 pick's future.

After taking a poll, Graziano determined that Seattle is the most popular landing spot for Mayfield. However, that's only if the Browns release Mayfield.

The Seahawks currently have Drew Lock and Geno Smith competing at quarterback. If Mayfield becomes available on the open market, they may have to consider adding him to the mix.

From ESPN:

The most popular landing spot for Mayfield in our straw poll was the Seahawks. They don't seem interested in trading for him, but could, if he gets released, sign him to a low-cost deal and add him to a quarterback room that includes Geno Smith and Drew Lock in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade.

Although NFL executives picked the Seahawks as the most popular suitor for Mayfield, head coach Pete Carroll recently said the team is in great shape at the position.

Additionally, Carroll has raved about Lock and Smith all offseason.

"The first look at Drew, he’s really athletic, he’s really a confident athlete, you can see he’s got a lot of body control, he’s got quick feet, he’s got a quick arm, he’s got various ways he can release the football as his body’s in different positions,” Carroll said in early May. “He’s got a real knack there. He’s got a strong arm, he can throw the ball a mile down the field. He compares to Geno, and Geno Smith has a great arm. He has a world-class arm, and all that. To match up with that, that’s saying a lot.”

It certainly doesn't sound like the Seahawks are in the market for a new quarterback. That being said, things can change at a moment's notice.