NFL Fans Are Calling For Baker Mayfield To Be Benched

It’s no secret that fans of the Cleveland Browns have faced enormous heartbreak throughout the team’s history.

But, the 2020 NFL season got off to a great start for Browns fans. Cleveland jumped out to a 4-2 record behind the play of its 2018 number one overall pick: Baker Mayfield.

However, after an ugly interception early on in the Browns’ game against the Bengals the doubt in the second-year quarterback is at an all-time high. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured himself on the play while attempting to tackle the returner.

Fans of the NFL took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the turnover from Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield throws and opening drive INT, and two of his players (1 being Odell Beckham) get injured on the play. This video alone should sentence Baker to the bench eternally. pic.twitter.com/0SkEpQJ44A — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 25, 2020

Baker is wasting talent, the fans are giving up. Bench him @bakermayfield start Case and see what comes out the draft…. @Browns https://t.co/sRT5qk8Zy0 — Mr. Davis✊🏾 (@TevvyDane) October 25, 2020

While some calls to bench the former Oklahoma quarterback were more severe than others, it’s hard to disagree with Mayfield doubters. While nursing a rib injury, the 25-year-old threw two interceptions in last week’s abysmal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup Case Keenum entered the game in late in the second half.

Even still, the Browns are 4-2. First-year Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has stood by Mayfield throughout the year, and rightfully so.

In the first five weeks of the season, the Browns QB threw for nine touchdowns and just four interceptions. He connected on over 60 percent of his passes and took only five sacks.

But if Mayfield’s inconsistency continues to be a problem, he’ll likely find himself sidelined. With Keenum on deck, Stefanski will have to improvise if the Browns hope to be postseason contenders in the competitive AFC North.