Baker Mayfield Called Out Kevin Stefanski: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 11: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns meets with head coach Kevin Stefanski in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 2021 season was one to forget for Baker Mayfield, who finished the year with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. To make matters worse, it's being reported that he wasn't on the same page with his head coach.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, the former No. 1 pick was losing faith in Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as the 2021 season went on.

"As Mayfield was losing confidence in himself, he had also begun losing faith in Stefanski, according to multiple sources, even though the two had thrived the year before during Cleveland's unexpected playoff run," Trotter wrote.

Trotter added that Mayfield called out Stefanski's game plan following their Jan. 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At this point, it's tough to envision any scenario where Mayfield returns to the Browns for the 2022 season.

"That’s a pretty serious accusation," Ben Axelrod of WKYC 3News tweeted.

"Both Stefanski and Berry would have to be fired for Baker to take a single snap in a browns uniform this season," one fan tweeted.

"Baker thinks his 'success' was all him and his failures were all Stefanski," another fan wrote.

Mayfield has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past two months, but a deal isn't imminent at this time.

In fact, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Mayfield's trade market will most likely remain quiet until at least June.