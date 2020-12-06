NFL Fans Speculating About Odell Beckham’s Future Today

The Cleveland Browns baffled the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, leaping out to 38-7 halftime lead. Baker Mayfield diced up the AFC South leaders on his way to a career day.

Cleveland’s receiving corps looked as deep as ever with 10 different wide receivers catching passes through the third quarter. Jarvis Landry led the way with eight receptions, 62 yards and a touchdown. Rashard Higgins tacked on six catches for 95 yards and a score as well.

But amidst the Browns incredible display, fans and media members around the league started to speculate on what the future of Odell Beckham Jr. would be in Cleveland.

The 28-year-old wider receiver tore his ACL earlier this year, knocking him out for the remainder of the season. Although both he and Mayfield have expressed interest in a return to the Browns, it’s worth questioning if he actually makes the team better. Sunday’s offensive performance certainly would go against him.

Take a look at just a few reactions from around the league about Beckham’s role in Cleveland moving forward:

In the 5 games after Odell was lost, Baker graded the 5th best QB in the NFL. That probably will improve after today. No coincidence. Baker got too Odell-centric. Too hard to keep him AND Jarvis happy AND spread the ball. Not anymore. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 6, 2020

Baker Mayfield is better without Odell Beckham. pic.twitter.com/O2wx8jtriU — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) December 6, 2020

Also this browns team has Zero reason to keep Odell, trade him. — JuJu’s Bike ❼ (@JuJusBike_) December 6, 2020

Odell tears his ACL and Baker turns into Aaron Rodgers 🙄 — Sean (@_SeanElliot) December 6, 2020

Clearly there’s plenty of people who watch the NFL that would like to see Beckham out of Cleveland next year.

Although his time with the Browns hasn’t been flawless, the 28-year-old wideout has still proven that he play at a high level at the professional level. Prior to his injury in 2020, Beckham caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three scores. However, he’s seen a drastic drop-off since his time with the Giants, where he made three straight Pro Bowls when he entered the league.

Filling into the No. 1 wide receiver role with Beckham out has proven to be beneficial for Landry. The 28-year-old had 46 catches for 614 yards prior to Sunday’s game.

Whether or not Beckham stays in Cleveland next year won’t matter for the Browns today. Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski are well on their way to the team’s ninth win of the season.