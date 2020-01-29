The Cleveland Browns have been making multiple changes to their front office in recent weeks. While the team clearly believes in these moves, former NFL general manager Ron Wolf thinks the team is “out of control.”

Cleveland had to hire a new general manager this month since the front office parted ways with John Dorsey. Earlier this week, the team hired former Philadelphia Eagles VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry to fill that vacancy.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Browns parted ways with assistant general manager Eliot Wolf, the son of Ron Wolf.

It shouldn’t shock many people that Ron isn’t pleased that Cleveland moved on from his son. He quickly fired a few shots at the franchise this afternoon.

Wolf told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that analytic-driven teams don’t take responsibility when things go wrong. Instead, they claim it’s what the data told them to do.

Here’s the full quote from Wolf:

Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf said the @Browns and others who embrace an analytics-driven model are "out of control."

Wolf: "When something goes wrong, who takes responsibility?

"Their answer: `Well, that's what the data told us.' What a crock. That's what got 'em 1-31." — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 29, 2020

That’s a pretty strong reaction from Wolf.

Although it might seem like Wolf is just criticizing the Browns because they removed his son from their front office, the reality is he know what it takes to build a contender. He was a part of three Super Bowl teams over the course of his career as an executive and made the Hall of Fame because of it.

We’ll see if the Browns’ analytic-driven front office actually works next season.