NFL Insider Has Encouraging Update On Browns WR Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham stands during national anthem before first Browns game.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 (L) and teammate Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns stand on the field during the national anthem before playing in the game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns had some troubling news to report on Thursday afternoon, as they sent star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home because of an illness. Fans were worried he may have tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully that isn’t the case.

On Thursday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team sent Beckham home out of an abundance of caution. Nonetheless, the star wideout did undergo a COVID-19 test before leaving the facility.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, every member of the Browns , including Beckham, has tested negative for the virus.

Since everyone on Cleveland’s roster is in the clear right now, the facility is open for practice this Friday. That’s great news for the team as it prepares for an AFC North showdown with Pittsburgh.

Cleveland has done an excellent job following the protocols laid out by the NFL. Stefanski has made it a point of emphasis for his players to be as careful as possible this season.

“How the protocols are, you have to be careful,” Stefanski told reporters. “I don’t want to assume anything. With all our guys, we’ll make sure we follow the protocols and just be safe.”

As for this weekend’s game, the Browns could make a huge statement to the rest of the league with a road win over the Steelers – something they haven’t done in 17 years.


