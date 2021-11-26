NFL Insider Has Telling Comment About Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been sidelined for over a month with a calf injury. On the bright side, it appears he’s about to put an end to his absence.

On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced the latest on Hunt’s status. He sounded fairly optimistic that Hunt will suit up against the Ravens this Sunday.

“Chubb is going to be there, but his sidekick, Kareem Hunt, sounds like he’s going to be there as well,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

Hunt hasn’t fully committed to playing in Week 12 just yet, but he did admit that he’s eager to return to the gridiron.

“I’ll see how I feel during the week but I’m definitely feeling like I’m going to play,” Hunt said, via the Browns’ official website. “I always bring the fire so I’m definitely going to come with a lot of energy and fire and just the love because I missed the game.”

From @GMFB: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield (lots of injuries) was a full participant at practice yesterday, a sign he’ll be ready for Sunday… and sounds like RB Kareem Hunt (calf) may join him. pic.twitter.com/JUioF0bpSJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

Hunt said it was tough watching the Browns from the sideline because the game was out of his control.

If Hunt does return to the Browns’ lineup this weekend, that would really help out Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Before he suffered a calf injury in Week 6, Hunt was having an excellent season. He had 361 rushing yards, 161 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the team’s first six games.

Hunt’s official status for Week 12 will be revealed on Friday afternoon.