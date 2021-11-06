NFL Insider Has Telling Comment On Odell Beckham Jr’s Contract

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are underway, as the Browns have officially parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry announced the team’s decision to let go of Beckham in a press release, saying “After careful consideration, internal discussions and considerations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns.”

There was some belief that Beckham’s contract would be reworked to the point where he’d be easy to claim off waivers. The latest report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, however, says otherwise.

Anderson said the Browns removed the final two years from Beckham’s contract, but his salary for the rest of the 2021 season remains quite lucrative.

“Despite the back & forth with t/ Browns & OBJ this week, it’s apparent the split is for the best for both sides,” Anderson tweeted on Saturday. “GM Andrew Berry handled his contract in ways he didn’t have to–including removing his final 2 years & not making his salary as claimable, & OBJs closer to being free.”

As for where Beckham could land next, the Raiders currently have the best odds to acquire him. He’d provide a huge boost to their receiving corps, that’s for sure.

In six games with the Browns this season, Beckham had 17 catches for 232 yards. It just never seemed like he was on the same page with Baker Mayfield.

The NFL world could find out where Beckham will play next as early as this Tuesday.