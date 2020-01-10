NFL Insider Has Telling Update On Josh McDaniels, Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of interviewing their final head coaching candidate today. Cleveland interviewed eight candidates, but it looks like the final one could land the job.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is in Cleveland today to wrap up the team’s interviews.

McDaniels’ second stint with the Patriots has been impressive, but it could be time for him to move on. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, McDaniels brought his wife on the trip to Cleveland.

A new report from Rapoport suggests there is a “very realistic chance” the Browns hire McDaniels today.

Here’s the latest.

From NFL Now: The #Browns visit with #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels today, as Cleveland's coaching search is nearly complete. pic.twitter.com/bcNrIt7iA2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2020

His first head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos did not end very well. After an 8-8 first season in 2009, the team collapsed, and he was fired after a 3-9 start in his second season.

His second opportunity was even worse, however, and it had nothing to do with the team’s play. He accepted the Indianapolis Colts job, but then backed out at the last second to stay with the Patriots.

Now he’s the favorite to land the Browns job. After interviewing with the team for most of the day, it looks like McDaniels could be the guy.

Stay tuned for the latest.