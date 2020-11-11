NFL Insider Has Update On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19,” the Browns said in a statement. “Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated.”

The Browns listed Mayfield as a close contact of that coach. Initially, that put his status for this weekend’s game in limbo – even though he never tested positive.

Well, Browns fans can take a deep sigh of relief. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns activated Mayfield from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and he’ll be eligible to practice this week.

The #Browns officially activated QB Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 reserve list, and he’ll practice today. This means he can have a normal week of preparation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2020

New head coach Kevin Stefanski has installed a run-heavy offense that relies on star running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. That took some of the pressure off of Mayfield, who is have a solid season.

Through eight games, the former No. 1 overall pick has completed over 61-percent of his passes for 1,514 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Cleveland sits at 5-3 on the season. The team is in the mix for a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff race. The Browns have shown flashes of being a challenger in the AFC, but have also struggled against top-tier competition.

With Baker Mayfield back under center and a favorable schedule, Cleveland should stay in the playoff race.