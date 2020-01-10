NFL Insider Has Update On Browns Search After Josh McDaniels Interview

The Cleveland Browns met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels about their vacant head coaching job today. But even if they were impressed with McDaniels, it doesn’t look like they’ve made up their minds about hiring him.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are going to “take their time” with making a decision. As a result, no decision is expected to be announced today.

That news certainly comes as a surprise considering that McDaniels even brought his wife with him for the trip. McDaniels is an Ohio native and went to college at John Carroll University – less than ten miles from Cleveland.

The Browns have cast a wide net in searching for their eighth head coach in the last ten years. Eric Bieniemy, Kevin Stefanski, and Jim Schwartz have also interviewed for the job.

But they’re also in the market for the new general manager.

The #Browns are committed to their process and taking their time with the coaching search. To that end, no firm decision is expected today despite Josh McDaniels and his wife being in the building. The coaching search rolls on… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2020

McDaniels has previous head coaching experience, having worked for the Denver Broncos from the 2009 season until being fired in the middle of the 2010 season.

In the nine years since then, McDaniels has re-established himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterback whisperers.

But if the Cleveland Browns aren’t sold on McDaniels, and other teams went in different directions, who knows how long he’ll have to wait for his next opportunity.