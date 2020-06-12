NFL Insider Has Update On Myles Garrett, Browns Contract Talks

On Friday morning, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Browns were already working on a new deal for one of their top players.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have engaged in contract talks with Myles Garrett. The star defensive end is likely to set the market, but Cleveland is hoping to get a deal done before that number balloons too high.

The former No. 1 overall pick has been dominant in his first three seasons. Although he missed time in 2019, Garrett is the unquestioned leader of the Browns defense.

“Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett have engaged in contract discussions, per sources, setting the stage for a potential mega-extension this summer,” Fowler said on Friday morning. “The former No. 1 overall pick has two years left on his rookie deal, and Cleveland could get ahead of a pricey pass-rush market.”

Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 season while serving a suspension for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.

Not long after the 2019 season concluded, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell re-instated Garrett following his “indefinite” suspension.

Garrett had 10 sacks in as many games before his suspension. Now he’s in line to become one of the games highest-paid players.

With two years left on his deal, the Browns want to get ahead of the lucrative market. Regardless, he’ll likely pass Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack as the highest-paid defensive end.