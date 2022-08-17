NFL Insider Names The 1 Reason Deshaun Watson Decision Is Taking So Long

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, the NFL announced that it would appeal the six-game suspension given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Although the regular season is almost here, a final ruling hasn't been announced.

Well, there's a reason why former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey hasn't issued a final ruling on Watson yet.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Harvey isn't expected to issue a final ruling until the league and the union reach an impasse in their settlement talks.

"The message on Monday was that a settlement remained viable," Florio wrote. "At this point, every minute that Harvey doesn’t issue a ruling means that a settlement can still happen. And because the NFL, as a practical matter, controls Harvey, he’ll wait until the NFL tells him that settlement talks have hit a brick wall. That’s the bottom line. No ruling until no settlement."

Florio added that Watson is willing to accept an eight-game suspension. The NFL, however, wants him to be suspended for at least 12 games.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has already said the league is seeking a full-season suspension.

"Because we’ve seen the evidence. She was very clear about the evidence," Goodell said, via Mark Maske. "She reinforced the evidence that there [were] multiple violations here and they were egregious and it was predatory behavior."

While a suspension of that magnitude is still possible, it sounds like we'll have to wait a bit longer to hear about a final ruling on Watson's situation.