NFL Insider Names “Sleeper” Candidate For Browns Job

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns flew New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in for an interview. McDaniels spent the better part of the day in Cleveland, but left without the job.

The Patriots offensive coordinator and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski are reportedly the two favorites to land the job.

However, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen revealed a “sleeper” candidate that could end up becoming the team’s new head coach.

“The Browns interviewed eight candidates, including [Josh] McDaniels and three current playoff coordinators [Chiefs OC Eric] Bienemy, [49ers DC Robert] Saleh and [Kevin] Stefanski,” Mortensen reported.

“If there’s a ‘sleeper’ it is Bills OC Brian Daboll, who had a strong interview.”

Cleveland entered the 2019 season full of promise led by first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens. However, after a 6-10 season, the Browns fired Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey.

Now the team’s faces massive overhaul of its front office heading into the 2020 campaign.

Baker Mayfield has a bevy of talent at his disposal, but he regressed in 2019. The new head coach will be tasked with making sure Mayfield improves on his first two NFL seasons.

A decision is expected either Saturday or Sunday.

Stay tuned for the latest on the Browns search.