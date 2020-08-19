The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Offers Injury Update For Browns LB Mack Wilson

Mack Wilson carted off the field.BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 18: Linebacker Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field after sustaining an injury during an NFL training camp at the Browns training facility on August 18, 2020 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Browns suffered some bad news when a key player was carted off the field.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson appeared to have also suffered a knee injury. “Mack Wilson sitting up with his head in his hands for much of that cart ride into the fieldhouse,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported.

It looked like the Browns could be without Wilson for the foreseeable future. However, there was some positive news on Tuesday night regarding the former fifth-round pick.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported Wilson suffered a hyperextended knee during practice. As a result, he’s expected to miss “some” time.

Further evaluations are necessary before the team offers a clear timeframe on his return to the field.

Although his return date is uncertain, this is great news for the Browns. Wilson was the second-leading tackler on the team during the 2019 season.

In his rookie season, he proved better than his draft status, finishing with the sixth-most tackles out of any rookie. He didn’t hear his name called until the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft and it seems like he used that as motivation.

Wilson is expected to be the heart of the Browns defense this season. Although he’ll miss some time, it sounds like he could be good to go before the 2020 season kicks off in just over a month.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.