NFL Insider Offers Injury Update For Browns LB Mack Wilson

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Browns suffered some bad news when a key player was carted off the field.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson appeared to have also suffered a knee injury. “Mack Wilson sitting up with his head in his hands for much of that cart ride into the fieldhouse,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported.

It looked like the Browns could be without Wilson for the foreseeable future. However, there was some positive news on Tuesday night regarding the former fifth-round pick.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported Wilson suffered a hyperextended knee during practice. As a result, he’s expected to miss “some” time.

Further evaluations are necessary before the team offers a clear timeframe on his return to the field.

#Browns promising LB Mack Wilson suffered a significant hyperextended knee in practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He will miss some time and more evaluations coming before timeframe becomes clear. Not ideal but Cleveland still hoping for decent news. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 19, 2020

Although his return date is uncertain, this is great news for the Browns. Wilson was the second-leading tackler on the team during the 2019 season.

In his rookie season, he proved better than his draft status, finishing with the sixth-most tackles out of any rookie. He didn’t hear his name called until the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft and it seems like he used that as motivation.

Wilson is expected to be the heart of the Browns defense this season. Although he’ll miss some time, it sounds like he could be good to go before the 2020 season kicks off in just over a month.