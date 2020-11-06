NFL Insider Offers Update On Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr. has been sidelined with a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the 2020 season. But there is some good news.

Speaking to NFL insider Kim Jones, Beckham said that he is set to undergo surgery on his ACL on November 10 – this Tuesday. Per the report, he was “optimistic and in good spirits” during the conversation.

Beckham suffered the injury in the first quarter of a Cleveland Browns win over the rival Cincinnati Bengals. He fell awkwardly on his leg while trying to make a play on the ball following an interception.

His final numbers for the 2020 season consist of 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Beckham also had another 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Odell Beckham Jr tells me he will have surgery to repair his ACL on November 10. He sounded optimistic & in good spirits when we spoke. Another comeback awaits. @obj #Browns — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 6, 2020

Unfortunately for Beckham, the timing of his injury puts his future with the Browns into question. He was believed to be a candidate for the trading block prior to the injury.

With his salary for the 2021 season guaranteed for injury, it’s easy to imagine the Browns trying to move him in the offseason (even if GM Andrew Berry denies it).

Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski were not a part of the front office that brought Beckham to the Browns in the first place. They have no commitments to him other than his salary.

Will this injury mark the end of Odell Beckham Jr’s time with the Cleveland Browns?