NFL Insider: Only 1 WR Left On Browns Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns are facing a major crisis heading into Sunday’s game.

The Browns are reportedly down to just one wide receiver on the active roster for their game against the Jets, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Yes, you read that right. One wide receiver is all Cleveland has at the moment.

Marvin Hall is the only active receiver. Every other wideout is being ruled out of Sunday’s game due to high-risk close contacts. The Browns, meanwhile, are activating Derrick Willies and Ja’marcus Bradley from the practice squad.

We think it’s pretty safe to assume the Browns are going to run the ball as often as possible against the Jets on Sunday.

Marvin Hall on is the only receiver on the #Browns 53-man roster not ruled out for Sunday’s game against the #Jets, per source. The rest must sit out because of high risk close contact. They’re elevating Derrick Willies and Ja’Marcus Bradley from the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2020

Luckily, this is still a winnable game for the Browns who have yet to clinch a playoff berth. The Jets pose by far the worst defense Cleveland’s played against all season long.

The Browns already rely heavily on its two-headed rushing attack, led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But the Jets may sell out to stop the run and force Baker Mayfield to beat them through the air, which could prove difficult.

Mayfield has shown signs of progression this season, especially as of late. But he’s only as good as his weapons in the passing game, which he’ll be without this weekend.

The depleted Browns will take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.