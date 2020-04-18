Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings were close to a trade.

The trade would have sent star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Vikings for a second and fifth-round pick. Not long after the report emerged, Browns executives immediately denied the rumors.

In the days following the report, the Browns made it clear they’re not willing to move on from OBJ. However, a new report says it’s just a matter of time before the Browns trade him.

Bleacher Report insider Mike Freeman suggested the Browns will trade OBJ, eventually. The reason has nothing to do with OBJ’s personality, but rather Baker Mayfield’s struggles in 2019.

From the report:

These sources all believe it’s only a matter of time before Beckham is traded from the Browns, and they don’t believe it’s because of a perceived attitude problem with Beckham. “People have the wrong idea of who he is as a person,” said one general manager. The issue, instead, is that Beckham isn’t a good fit with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns landed Odell in the trade before the 2019 season kicked off. Immediately after the trade, Cleveland became one of the favorites in the AFC’s playoff race.

However, the Browns struggled to a 6-10 record. After landing a few key free agents, Cleveland is back in the playoff mix.