NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans For Rest Of Coaching Search

At the very least, no matter who the Cleveland Browns pick as their new head coach, no one can accuse them of not being thorough in their hiring process.

Cleveland has already interviewed five candidates–Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy has since been tabbed by the Dallas Cowboys to be their new coach. The Browns also expressed interest in interviewing Baylor’s Matt Rhule, but he turned them down and was eventually hired by the Carolina Panthers.

Cleveland announced it will interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz today and the Browns are set to speak with two more coaches. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has details on the team’s plans going forward.

According to Rapoport, the Browns will interview Schwartz, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. A decision will not be made until all interviews are completed.

It goes without saying, but given the last two decades of franchise history and this year’s Freddie Kitchens debacle, the Browns really need to ace this hire.

They have a solid pool of candidates. Picking the right one is the hardest part though.