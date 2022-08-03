NFL Insider Reveals His Expectation For Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

On Monday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension. Many people believe that punishment is not harsh enough given the circumstances.

The NFL has until Thursday to decide if it wants to appeal Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision.

Although the NFL hasn't made a decision yet, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk expects the league to appeal Watson's suspension.

"I fully expect the NFL to appeal the Deshaun Watson decision," Florio said. "Based on the relevant rules, Judge Robinson's factual findings (she concluded he violated the Personal Conduct Policy in 3 ways) basically give the Commissioner everything he needs to impose any punishment he chooses."

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday night that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will significantly increase the punishment levied against Watson.

Watson was facing 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. He settled with all but four of his accusers.

Judge Robinson found that Watson engaged in “non-violent sexual assault."

As part of her ruling, Judge Robinson wrote "cases involving non-violent sexual assault have resulted in discipline far less severe than what the NFL proposes here, with the most severe penalty being a 3-game suspension for a player who has been previously warned about his conduct."