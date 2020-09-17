NFL Insider Shares Pregame Text From Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a poor showing in his 2020 Week 1 performance. He’s looking to bounce back Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham sent NFL insider Josina Anderson a text message ahead of Thursday Night Football. He told her he’s just “trying to have fun and win” tonight against the Bengals.

“I’m just trying to have fun and win,” Beckham said. “God will take care of the rest.”

If Beckham can get loose, watch out. The superstar receiver is due for a big-time performance in the Browns offense.

Thursday night could be the night Beckham finally gets going, but it’ll likely be dependent on how quarterback Baker Mayfield plays.

Pregame arrival text to me from #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. heading into Thursday Night Football vs. the #Bengals tonight: "I'm just trying to have fun and win. God will take care of the rest." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 17, 2020

It’s a big night for the Cleveland Browns. The last thing this team can afford to do is lose to the Bengals – the AFC North’s current basement dweller. Baker Mayfield’s reputation would take another major hit if he can’t out-duel rookie Joe Burrow.

The former LSU star had a decent rookie debut, completing 23 of 36 passes for 193 yards and a pick. He also ran the ball eight times for 46 yards and a score. There’s no doubt Burrow knows what’s on the line tonight – if he can beat Mayfield, he’ll already have a leg up on the underachieving Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to give Baker Mayfield some help tonight when the Browns take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.