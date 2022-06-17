NFL Insider Suggests 1 Possible Deshaun Watson Suspension Scenario Is Unlikely

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 regular season has been a major talking point for the past few months. With training camp set for late July, the belief around the league is that a decision will be announced soon.

On Friday, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported the NFL may seek a "significant" suspension of one full season for Watson.

While there's a possibility the NFL may work directly with the NFL Players Association to negotiate Watson's suspension, the latest report from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio says otherwise.

As of now, it's unlikely the NFL and NFLPA work together on this matter. However, Florio's source did say, "There's a way out for everybody."

Regardless of the NFL's decision, the NFLPA is expected to have a counterargument ready to go.

Per a recent report from Florio, the NFLPA's argument will be that team owners who have been involved in off-field controversies in the past didn't receive such harsh punishments.

If Watson does miss the entire regular season, he'll lose roughly $1 million. That's because his base salary for 2022 was altered.