NFL Insider Thinks It’s Possible Baker Mayfield Could Get Benched

Baker Mayfield received plenty of criticism during his second season with the Cleveland Browns. If his first start of 2020 was any indication of how this season will go for the former Heisman Trophy winner, it’ll be a long year for him.

Last Sunday, Mayfield completed 53.8 percent of his pass attempts for 189 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The biggest issue is that he continues to be careless with the football, which is something that could result in him losing his job.

It’d be unfair to bench Mayfield after just one start under Kevin Stefanski, no one will argue that. However, the Browns might have to seriously think about making a change at quarterback if the former No. 1 pick struggles tonight against the Bengals.

Cleveland has more than enough weapons on its roster in Odell Beckham, Nick Chubb, Austin Hooper, Kareem Hunt and Jarvis Landry. The front office also bolstered its offensive line, adding Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills in the offseason.

The Browns haven’t mentioned the idea of benching Mayfield, but Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk thinks it could happen very soon.

Florio made a decent argument for Case Keenum to become the eventual starter due to his familiarity with Stefanski.

In their one year together with the Vikings, where Stefanski was the quarterbacks coach and Keenum became the starter after Sam Bradford’s knee finally gave out, the Vikings had a special season — capped by the Minneapolis Miracle. Surely, there’s a bond between Stefanski and Keenum, along with a familiarity far stronger than whatever Stefanski has with Mayfield.

There’s no sugarcoating this upcoming matchup for the Browns. This is a must-win game, especially if Mayfield wants to prove he can still be the face of the franchise.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Browns game is at 8:20 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium.