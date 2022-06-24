NFL Players Association Reportedly Bracing For Lengthy Deshaun Watson Suspension

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

At some point, the NFL will announce a decision Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The expectation around the league is that he will be suspended.

The main question is how many games will Watson miss this fall.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the NFL Players Association is concerned Watson could miss the entire 2022 season.

From Pro Football Network:

Meanwhile, the Browns are awaiting a lengthy suspension for Watson. There is concern from the NFL Players Association that the league will look to suspend the former Clemson standout for the entire 2022 season, if not indefinitely, according to sources

If Watson misses the full season, the Browns will most likely move forward with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

It was previously reported that the NFL, NFLPA and Watson's advisors were unable to reach an agreement on how many games he should be suspended.

Nonetheless, Watson is expected to face some form of discipline before the start of training camp.

Earlier this week, Tony Buzbee announced that "all but four" of the lawsuits filed against Watson have been settled.

Watson received a record-breaking contract from the Browns this offseason. If he does get suspended, it won't really affect his financial situation though because his base salary for this season is just over $1 million.