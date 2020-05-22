NFL Insider Names 2 Star QBs Primed For Bounceback Seasons

As we head into 2020 there are plenty of NFL quarterbacks primed to recover from last year’s slump with bounceback seasons.

But according to NFL analyst Gil Brandt, two signal callers stand out from the crowd. In an article for NFL.com on Wednesday, Brandt picked Browns QB Baker Mayfield and Bucs QB Tom Brady to have bounceback seasons in 2020.

Regarding Mayfield, Brandt believes that new head coach Kevin Stefanski will install a system that maximizes Mayfield’s talent the way he did with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. But he believes if Mayfield doesn’t improve in 2020, the Browns may decline his fifth-year option.

As for Brady, Brandt noted that he will have better weapons in 2020 than he did in 2019. Though he’s unsure if Brady will be great at age 43, he has a feeling that he will be better.

.@Gil_Brandt lists seven players who are guaranteed to play better in 2020 than they did in 2019. Will JuJu Smith-Schuster return to form with Big Ben? Is Baker Mayfield going to right the ship?https://t.co/6lhFOxVxhp pic.twitter.com/DGyA5dUaY8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 20, 2020

It’s interesting to note that Brady and Mayfield have the unenviable task of leading teams to the playoffs with the longest droughts in the NFL right now.

Mayfield was drafted to be the franchise savior in 2018, and had a standout rookie season before regressing in 2019.

Brady, meanwhile, is out to prove that he doesn’t need Bill Belichick to be elite – even in his mid-40s.

Achieving their goals in 2020 will be contingent on playing better than they did in 2019 though.

Which other QBs are primed for bounceback seasons this coming year?

[NFL.com]