NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson Settlement News

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Major news regarding Deshaun Watson dropped Tuesday with the announcement that 20 of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the Browns QB have been settled.

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson with the exception of four, have settled," said attorney Tony Buzbee. "We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

While these lawsuits will eventually be dismissed, that apparently will not impact the NFL's findings in its ongoing investigation into Watson.

"Today's development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," NFL VP of Communications Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

As of now, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is expecting a decision on Watson to come from the NFL before training camp next month.

A recent report from Mark Maske of The Washington Post said the league may seek a "significant" suspension of one full season for Watson.

Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Cleveland then signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.