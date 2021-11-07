NFL Reporter Has Telling Admission On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns were unable to keep the focus on the field this week in practice, as a messy split between the organization and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. captivated the rest of the league. Eventually, the team was able to waive the 29-year-old, but there was no telling what effect that would have on morale inside the locker room going into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the way Baker Mayfield arrived at the stadium this morning has any indication on the rest of the team’s performance, the Browns should feel good about their chances to leave Cincinnati with a win.

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Mayfield appeared “purposeful” when he walked into Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday morning. The Browns quarterback, who was directly involved in the drama with Beckham this past week, reportedly seemed ready and eager to play in the important AFC North contest.

“I don’t know if this means anything, but Browns QB Baker Mayfield looked as purposeful as I’ve ever seen him look walking into a stadium. Let’s not forget what happened as soon as he lost Odell Beckham Jr. here in Cincy last year: 21 straight completions,” Kinkhabwala wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

Kinkhabwala pointed out in her report that last year the Browns were in Cincinnati, Mayfield lost Beckham in a different manner: to an ACL injury. After the receiver left the game, Cleveland’s quarterback went on to rifle 21 straight completions and deliver his team a 35-30 win.

Now that Beckham is gone for good, Mayfield will try to do the same on Sunday. At 4-4 through eight weeks, the Browns are reaching an important crossroads for their season. A win against the Bengals would keep them firmly in the playoff hunt, while a loss would make for an uphill battle the rest of the year.

Mayfield will see what he can do to lead his team to victory this afternoon.