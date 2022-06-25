NFL Sets Date For Deshaun Watson's Hearing: Fans React

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

It may not be very long before the NFL officially announces a decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season.

Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Watson's hearing with the NFL and NFL Players Association jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is slated to start on Tuesday.

Schefter said the expectation is the NFL will push for a "lengthy" suspension. The NFLPA, meanwhile, will try its best to defend Watson.

Watson was facing 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, but Tony Buzbee announced earlier this month that all but four of those lawsuits have been settled.

Unsurprisingly, countless NFL fans went on Twitter to share their immediate reactions to this report from Schefter.

Some fans want the NFL to put the hammer down on Watson.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again," one fan tweeted. "Throw the book at him."

Others are wondering if the league will announce Watson's suspension right before people celebrate July 4.

"Wow what a coincidence, Friday July 1st is that week and it's a 3 day weekend," AJ Schulte of Mile High Report said. "Perfect time for a news dump."

The hope is the NFL announces a decision on Watson before the start of training camp.

"Robinson has no track record of ruling on any cases involving NFL players, but one source believed a decision from her could come within a week but also might take up until training camp," Schefter wrote, via ESPN. "The NFL hopes for clarity on this case before training camp begins in late July."

Watson received a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns this offseason. His base salary for this upcoming season is just over $1 million, which means he won't lose out on a lot of money if he misses an extended period of time.